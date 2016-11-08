Kung-Fu is useful for self defence: Patil

Indiranagar: Sports has invaluable importance in all round development of students. Kung-Fu is very useful for self defence, stated regional president of Maharashtra, National Kung-Fu-Wushu Association Jagan Patil.

He was speaking during prize distribution of 13th national Kung-Fu-Wushu competition which was held at Vrindavan Lawns, Indiranagar. 600 boys-girls under 14, 17 and 19 age group from 17 states took part in the competition.

30 national level umpires adjudged the winners.

The competitors from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir maintained their dominance in final round. Maharashtra’s Jai Supe, Tanvi Ingale, Sani Hazare, Telangana’s Manit Reddy, Kunal Saini, Punjab’s Babladi Singh, Saif Kaur, Indervyan Singh, Gaurpe Kaur, Assam’s Pranjalkumar Handik, Animessingh Mahalu, Uttar Pradesh’s Soundarya Tripathi, Kartik Sharma, Raj Patel, Dinesh Prajapati and Delhi’s Seema Gupta, Kirti Rana, Rahul Singh and Deepanshu Man have been selected for international competition to be held at Singapore. Winners were awarded with prizes and trophies by prominent personalities.

Secretary (India) of the Association Harjit Singh, Maninder Singh, secretary Uttam Ughade, chief of the programme Gopal Patil, chief guests Nana Suryawanshi, Sanjay Navale, Sandip Jagzap and others were present.

Chandrashekhar Reddy, Shrikant Pochar, Purnachdhar Ramulu, Anil Kumar, Vinod Misal and others took sincere efforts for success of the competition.