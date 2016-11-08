Overnight Camp held at Wisdom High

Nashik: A night camp was organised at Wisdom High International School.

All the students from grade 7th and 8th camped in the school and enjoyed various activities together like, cooking and sharing food, playing scavenger hunt, performing street-play and running the marathon race and participating in ‘Just a Minute Session’, and much more.

The best group leader award for 7th grade went to Komal Sarode (Wind House) and for 8th grade to Vaishnavi Amritkar (Earth House).

The best ‘Camp Teacher’ award in female category was bagged by Vaidehi Dave and in male category Vikram Joshi was the winner.

The best groups chosen were Water House (Grade 7) and Earth House (Grade 8). Overall, it was Earth House which finished at the top of the winner’s list with the tally of 845 marks, followed by runner-up Water House quite close with 840 points. Wind House with 716 points and

Wind House with 716 points and Fire house with 595 marks finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

All in all, it was fun filled night-out time for children which also taught them to share everything with friends and colleagues and celebrate togetherness.