Chhath Puja celebrated in the city

Nashik: Hundreds of North Indians celebrating Chhath Puja gathered on the banks of the Godavari river yesterday to pay obeisance to the Sun God on the third day of the festival.

Married men and women observing the fast stood in knee-deep water and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

The observance yesterday, as part of the four-day festival, saw people offering prayers. Hundreds of North Indians thronged Godavari banks. Family members and relatives were seen assisting the ‘Vratis’ – those offering ‘arghya’ (obeisance) to the deity with home-made ‘thekua’, fruits, sugarcane and coconuts. Various religious and cultural programmes were also organised to mark the festival.

Ganraj Bahuudeshiya Sevabhavi Sanstha is organising Chhat Puja celebration since last 15 years. Various types of stalls were set up at Gangaghat.

The age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God, is observed mainly by the people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh or Poorvanchalis.

The puja starts with the ritual of ‘Nahai-Khai’, in which devotees prepare traditional food after bathing.

The second day is ‘Kharna’, during which devotees observe a day-long fast which ends after sunset.

On the third day, the devotees stand in water and offer ‘Arghya’ to the setting sun. On the final day of the puja, devotees and their friends and relatives assemble at the river bank before sunrise and offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun.