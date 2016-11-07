Minister of State Khot reviews agriculture, marketing dept

Nashik : “Suicides by farmers are taking place across the state. I will visit the farms to know problems for prevention of the suicides,” declared Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot. He ordered officials to take strict action against those companies and dealers involved in manufacturing of bogus seeds and fertilisers.

Meanwhile, he instructed deputy district registrar and marketing department to table report within 15 days, while doing audit of market committees in the district.

Minister Khot who arrived on Nashik tour on Saturday reviewed the agriculture and marketing department. In last some years, research was done on seeds of wheat, rice and other crops, but this research had not reached the farmers. As a result, farmers have to buy seeds of private companies, he lamented.

On the other hand, there is rise in complaints about poly house, farming pond and other schemes. Considering this there is a need to do more work in upcoming period to ensure more and more benefit of agriculture department schemes to the farmers, Khot opined. Farmers are facing many problems at market committees in the district.

Though there is a need of action by district deputy registrar and marketing department, there was delay, he stated to express his disappointment and instructed to do audit of the market committees within 15 days and present the report.

District joint director (agriculture) Kailas Mote, district deputy registrar Nilkanth Karhe, Vijay Patil, Sunil Wankhede, Hemant Kale, D B Patil, Subhash Nagre and officials from the agriculture and marketing department were present.

The onion storage structures having the capacity of 15 lakh metric tonnes will be set up in next five years to prevent this in future, announced Khot. So far, there is a proposal to give subsidy of Rs. 16 crore for Nashik and Rs. 1.5-2 crore will be added to it, he confided. Meanwhile, there is a need to open a seed bank to preserve the seeds, Khot opined.