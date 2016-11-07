Murder of Youth: Suspects remanded to PC

Nashik : The city police arrested four suspects in connection with murder of the youth hailing from New Nashik on the day of Diwali Padva.

The court remanded them to Police Custody till November 9.

A 19-year-old youth named Mayur Narendra Devre (resident of Khandero Chowk, Old Cidco) was allegedly murdered by his six friends over a previous rivalry.

This incident took place on New Shahi Marg in Kevadiban, Panchavati area.

Two days back, police arrested three suspects in connection with this, but they were shifted to remand home as they are juveniles.

Four more youths were arrested in the night of Friday late. They are the son of suspended police personnel Akshay Kaloge, Shubham Sharma, Shubham Gorakh Jadhav and Shantanu Jairam Mate.

When they were produced in the court, they were remanded to four days’ Police Custody till November 9.

Suspects Mayur Shelar and Zubin Saiyyad are still absconding.