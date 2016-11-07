Police personnel should aware about their social responsibility: Dr. Singal

Nashik : The image of police force will be brightened in society due to dutifulness by police personnel and it is getting respect. Considering this police personnel should perform their duties by remaining aware

Considering this police personnel should perform their duties by remaining aware about their social responsibility, urged Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal. He felicitated those police officials and personnel who did their job very well.

Dr. Singal was speaking during the felicitation programme that was held at the city police commissionerate. He honoured those police personnel with citation who performed their job very well in resolving the four cases. DCP Vijay Patil, Laxmikant Patil, senior police inspector and personnel were present.

A one-year-old daughter of complainant Vanita Raut was kidnapped on September 9 by unidentified person. The responsibility to investigate into the matter was handed over to assistant PSI Ghodke under

He with the help of havildar Kailas Sonawane, Wagh, Dange, Naik and Shaikh had arrested suspect Nitin Paraji Gaikwad from video lane in Bhadrakali within two hours. These police personnel were felicitated for this job.

Police personnel D R Khalkar, D C Bhoi and D S Divte immediately arrested two suspects while they were looting the container on Mumbai-Agra highway in the afternoon on Sunday (Oct. 30).

In last month, a women had tried to commit suicide on October 18 by jumping into Darna river.

After getting this information, the control room informed Deolali Camp police about this. Police personnel Mahesh Sambarkar, Ravindra Prabhakar Kakde and Sunil Waikande reached the spot immediately and saved life of the woman with the help of local residents.

The Police Commissioner was also honoured them.

Assistant PSI Suresh Bhale, Sanjay Pagare and Kamlesh Aware from traffic branch had chased the suspect named Arvind Late (resident of Kalyan) after he had snatched the gold chain of Aruna Kapse in Ashwin Nagar area in Ambad and arrested him.

They were also honoured by the Police Commissioner.