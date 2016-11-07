Admin is firm over removal of illegal shrines

Satpur : A meeting was conducted regarding removal of four illegal shrines in Satpur area and appeal was made to maintain peace.

NMC divisional officer Duttatray Gosavi, encroachment department’s Pagare, Hirabai Ghone, Nandu Purane (Devi temple, Satpur), Balasaheb Kale (Sai Sailani temple), Mayur Khiradkar and other two (Mhasoba temple), Vaibhav Popatrao Kale and other two (Dutt temple, Kale Nagar) were present for the meeting which was conducted under guidance of ACP Atul Zende and senior police inspector of Satpur police station A M Sonawane.

Informing about this, senior police inspector Sonawane stated that Supreme Court had issued orders to remove or shift illegal shrines in municipal area post 2009. The illegal shrines in Satpur division will be removed on Wednesday (Nov. 9). If anyone has any complaint about this, they should mention, he urged. Those who are looking after

The illegal shrines in Satpur division will be removed on Wednesday (Nov. 9). If anyone has any complaint about this, they should mention, he urged. Those who are looking after

The illegal shrines in Satpur division will be removed on Wednesday (Nov. 9). If anyone has any complaint about this, they should mention, he urged. Those who are looking after

Those who are looking after maintenance of the shrines informed that they have no opposition and assured to remove idols, informed the police.