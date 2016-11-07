Car Yatra 2016 by FSAI to arrive today

Nashik : The Car Yatra 2016, being organised by Fire and Security Association of India from Chennai to promote fire and security awareness across India is arriving in Nashik today (Nov. 7) in Hotel Express Inn at 10 am.

Vice president of Mahindra and Mahindra and chief fire brigade officer of NMC Anil Mahajan will be present as the chief guests for welcome and flag-off of this unique Yatra.

This Yatra will complete the journey of 8600-km within 9 days only.

The Nashik branch of FSAI will be formed soon. The objective behind this to create awareness among citizens about fire and security, informed organiser and members of FSAI, Nashik branch Jitendra Kotwal.

Appeal is being made to all for membership of the Association. One can get membership online by visiting FSAI website – www.fsai.in.