Two killed in mishap on Nashik-Trimbak Road

Trimbakeshwar : Two persons killed in a mishap that took place after a four-wheeler hit a two-wheeler from behind.

This happened near Hotel Sanskruti in Belgaon Dhaga village on Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Road.

Both vehicles were heading to the direction of Trimbakeshwar from Nashik. One person died on the spot, whereas another was pronounced dead after he was taken to hospital.

Gorakh Chhabu Potinde (35), resident of Belgaon Dhaga and his relative Sanjay Satale (40), resident of Shirasgaon, tal. Niphad were on his way to Trimbakeshwar on the two-wheeler (MH 15 EW 8793).

At that time, the four-wheeler which was in full speed (MH 12 HF 6346) hit the two-wheeler from behind. Both Potinde and Satale were injured seriously.

Gorakh Potinde succumbed to injuries before the treatment, whereas Sanjay Satale died after an hour.