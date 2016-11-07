‘Vigilance squad should be appointed on the day of withdrawal’

Nashik : Nominations have been filed for the election of Municipal Councils. Candidates will be pressurised on the day of withdrawal and money is distributed illegally. For this election branch should appoint vigilance squads to provide attention to this, instructed state Election Commissioner J S Saharia.

The election process for Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats is going on in the state. The Election Commissioner took review of the process through the video conferencing.

This time, the Election Commission had made it mandatory to file nominations online, but candidates unable to file their nominations for first two days as server was down.

Candidates could not file their nominations as they could not see online forms at some places. Providing relief to the candidates, the Election Commission permitted to file the nominations offline.

Though the nominations have been accepted offline, it has been ordered to scan all the nominations and upload them on the website of the Election Commission.

Accordingly, out of 1152 nominations, 855 nominations received online. 355 nominations were received offline. Digitisation of only 45 nominations is pending, it was informed.

Considering large scale horse-trading on the day of withdrawal, election department will monitor this.

Instructions were given to appoint squads in election area to monitor this. In addition, candidates face many difficulties regarding election expenditure.

Considering this instructions were given to provide guidance to the candidates about how to present the election expenditure during the election time.