FA jr college celebrates “motherhood” in a unique way

NASHIK: Fravashi Academy Junior College students paid their heartfelt tribute to the universal notion of “Motherhood” by dedicating their 12th Annual Function to this theme.

The function was graced by the Chief Guest, Brigadier Gopi Iyer (VSM), School of Artillery, Devlali along with his wife, Mrs. Padmaja Iyer.

Through songs, instrumental music, dances and skit, the students highlighted the value of a mother, our mother land, the mother earth and mother nature in our lives.

]All the students put their heart and soul into conveying the message of valuing the “motherhood” in a broad sense.

Brigadier Iyer in his speech appreciated the students’ efforts & emphasized on the importance of a mother in each ones’ life.

He along with Mrs. Iyer, also gave away the prizes to the outstanding achievers of Junior College.

The Chairman Ratan Luth congratulated the students and asked them to practically implement this wisdom in their day to day life.

The Vice-Chairperson Sharvari Luth, trustees and the heads of various sections of Fravashi Academy complemented the students for their enthusiastic performances and praiseworthy messages.