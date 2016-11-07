Police Commissioner transfers officials

Nashik : Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal made some changes in police administration. He transferred officials at some places and gave new responsibilities to nine officials and rejected request applications by four officials. Orders have been issued to them to work on current posts.

He transferred officials at some places and gave new responsibilities to nine officials and rejected request applications by four officials. Orders have been issued to them to work on current posts.

Avinash Sonawane has been transferred in the place of senior police inspector of Satpur police station Karanje, whereas additional charge of ACP (admin) was handed over again to Phuladas Bhoye (control).

The responsibility of administration was given to Avinash Sonawane who arrived in the city after his transfer following demise of ACP Shaligram Patil, but he has been appointed as senior police inspector of Satpur police station. Manoj

Manoj Karanje will work as subordinate to him.

The responsibility of traffic branch (admin) has been given to Sanjay Mathure (control), whereas responsibility of crime branch unit II has been given to Nilesh Mainkar. Rajesh Akhade (complaint redressal cell) has been transferred to traffic branch.

Vilaskumarilaskumar Medhe (Simhastha cell) has been transferred to special branch election cell, whereas Kiran Salvi (reading branch) has been transferred to complaint redressal cell.

Police inspector from Bhadrakali police station Kamlakar Jadhav, Devraj Borse from Upnagar police station, Sunil Pujari from Panchavati police station and Sanjay Bamble from Ambad police station had submitted their applications for transfer on request with the Police Commissioner, but he disapproved their applications and rejected them.

Meanwhile, The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) cell has been formed for first time at the city police commissionerate.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Sawant from control cell has been transferred as chief of this cell. This cell will work for to rescue the girls who entered into a flesh trade forcefully or due to poverty.