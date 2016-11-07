Rasbihari students make artifacts for Diwali

Nashik : Students of Nursery made different artifacts for Diwali celebration such as wall lanterns, festoons, cutouts and decorating earthen lamps.

They began preparing for Diwali festival by decorating the classroom with various artifacts they created. Students were enthusiastic and creative during the activity.

Students developed their eye hand co-ordination and fine motor skills during the activity. They helped and shared things with their friends and displayed the attitude of cooperation.

‘Diya making’ competition held in Primary section of Rasbihari. The competition was conducted for Gr I and Gr II. “Creativity, Effective use of resource, neat and clean work, overall quality and presentation” were the criteria for this competition.

Mr. Somnath Darbhale, Art teacher of school judged the competition. They coloured and decorated their diyas with vibrate colours and variety of material. Students had creative and wonderful time during the competition.

The winners were as follows: Grade 1: First position – Rajat Chaudhari; Second position – Tanishq Kuwar. Grade 2: First position – Sai Kale and Second position – Vaishnavi Kapdnis.