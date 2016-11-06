Gadkari inaugurates unique ‘Knowledge Hub’ at CTEP

‘To set up 4000 driver training centres in rural parts’

Nashik : Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday inaugurated a unique “Knowledge Hub” at Children Traffic Education Park (CTEP) here, run jointly by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and city-based social organisation Nashik First.

The Hub is equipped with information about traffic rules, transport management books, video/audio CDs/DVDs and driving simulator for virtual teaching of driving techniques to people learning to drive.

“As there is a shortage of 22 lakh trained vehicle drivers in the country, the Centre with the cooperation of States will activate as many as 4,000 driver training centres in rural India,” said Gadkari at the inaugural function of the Hub.

“Advanced training for vehicular driving and issuance of driving license will be done through e-governance,” the minister said adding the government has accelerated efforts to improve road infrastructure and engineering mechanism keeping in mind cases of 5 lakh accidents and about 1.5 lakh casualties every year in the country.

A new Motor Vehicle Act will be tabled in the upcoming session of Parliament for approval, he disclosed.

Further revealing the stringent provisions in the said Act, the union minister said that CCTV cameras will be installed at strategic squares, signals and roads to curb rash driving and keep strict vigil on the law breakers. Those who are found contravening the rules will be served a legal notice of a fine imposed in the next 24 hours. The notice will be sent directly to his/her residence, Gadkari said. “After opening of the centres, the applicants will not have to go to RTO offices for test. There will be no human interference in the whole process, the union minister said. He also said that social institutions spreading awareness about traffic rules will be awarded financially in the future.

Earlier, Abhay Kulkarni of Nashik First gave an introductory speech.

Gadkari offers to set up dry port in Nashik

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday said a ‘dry port’ facility could be set up in Nashik if land was made available. Dry port is inland intermodal terminal directly connected by road or rail to a seaport. Gadkari inaugurated a horticulture conference organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University here. “Research, entrepreneurship, technology and quality of agricultural produce” are going to matter more and more in the coming days, Gadkari said, urging the farmers to embrace newer technologies and methods of farming. The Union Government had decided to set up dry ports at Wardha and Jalna in Maharashtra, and if land was made available in Nashik, the government would provide Rs 500 crore for setting up a dry port here too, he said. Maharashtra agriculture minister Pandurang Phundkar, minister of state for agriculture Sadabhau Khot and YCMOU vice chancellor Dr Dilip Mhaisekar were also present on this occasion.

Nashik Road-Dwarka Flyover gets Govt nod

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari yesterday laid the foundation stone of various works in Nashik region including approval of Nashik Road-Dwarka Flyover, conversion of major road network in the district into national highways (NHs), approval to new crossing roads, bridges on NHs and a separate railway line between Nashik and JNPT port.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone for various works to be performed in Nashik region in a ceremony organised by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at KK Wagh College of Engineering Ground, Mumbai-Agra Road here.

The various works taken up by NHAI also include construction of Flyover/Elevated structure from KK Wagh College Jn to Jatra Hotel Jn on NH-3, 4/6 laning of Pimpalgaon-Nashik-Gonde section of NH-3, reconstruction of bridge across Godavari river, road safety works in the city on NH-3 including a pedestrian subway at Panchavati College, SBI Chowk & Kamod Nagar; and 4-laning of Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160 including Sai Baba Palkhi Marg.