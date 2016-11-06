27 aviators complete Combat Aviation course, get ‘Aviation Wings’

NASHIK ROAD : Lt Gen RJ Noronha, AVSM**, SM, COS, Southern Command who presided over the function as the chief guest yesterday presented 27 aviators with the coveted ‘Aviation Wings’ to become Combat Helicopter Pilots after having successfully completed Combat Aviation Course Serial-26 at Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) located at Gandhinagar Airfield, Nashik Road here.

CATS is the premier training institution of the Army Aviation Corps. It is the only institute that provides combat-oriented training to helicopter pilots who have undergone basic flying course.

It is from this institute that 27 young Army officers earned the coveted ‘Army Aviation Wings’ on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by senior Army officials, civilian dignitaries, officers and all ranks of Nashik Road military station and family members of the passing out aviators.

CATS trains young Army officers to be effective combat helicopter pilots. Established on September 1, 2003, this institute has grown into a spearhead of aviation training in the Army and conducts approximately ten courses every year.

During the eighteen weeks duration of the course, the officers were put through rigorous training and were tested progressively in flying and aviation subjects. At the end of their training, officers who stood out to be the best were awarded trophies to acknowledge their achievements. The ‘Silver Cheetah’ which is awarded to the officer who stand first in overall order of merit, was won by Capt Akash Awasthi.

The ceremony was marked by an Integrated Training Exercise by the mainstay aircrafts of Army Aviation – the Cheetah, Chetak and Dhruv helicopters. The spectacular exercise displayed by the Aviators of Army Aviation Base, Nashik was the high point of the morning.

The display of aircrafts in action in various operations such as STIE (Small Team Insertion and Extrication) operations, slithering and recuse operations gave a glimpse of the daring and challenging tasks undertaken by the brave aviators of the Army Aviation Corps.

Today, Army Aviation Corps, a combat arm of Indian Army, is expanding at a rapid pace and is poised to modernise and upgrade in total synchronisation with the requirements of the future battle field. Although the Army Aviation Corps has just completed 30 glorious years on 01 November 2016, it is undoubtedly the ultimate Force Multiplier, a key combat enabler and a vital fighting arm of the Indian Army. Without doubt, Army Aviation is the combat Arm of the future and the CATS is the alma-mater for all combat helicopter pilots.