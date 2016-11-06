Nagar district tops, Nashik stands second in registration drive

Nashik : The number of graduates in Nashik district who are eligible for voting could be counted between ninety thousand and one lakh. However, till November 4, a mere 38,883 of them have registered themselves as voters for the upcoming election to the Nashik graduate constituency.

On the backdrop of a poor response the Nashik constituency has so far received on the registration drive, the Nagar district, however, topped the list of registration with 44,685 voters registering themselves for the upcoming graduate constituency election.

The apex court has abolished old voter list of the graduate constituency completely and ordered preparation of a new voter list with re-enrolment. The state election commission has appealed to all the eligible graduate voters who have possessed their graduate degrees before October 2013, to register themselves as a new voter at their nearest circle offices without approaching tahsil offices and district collectorate.