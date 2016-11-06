‘Setu’ Nashik to go online from next week

Nashik : Taking notice of the rising number of complaints and frequent delays in the receipt of certificates — Income certificate, non-creamy layer certificate, domicile certificate, senior citizen certificate, caste certificate etc — from Setu office, the district administration has finally decided to make the working at Setu office “online” from next week onwards.

Besides citizens, the move will eventually benefit hundreds of students who, henceforth, will not have to wait for long to get their certificates for academic purposes. “The move will help bring transparency and prevent corrupt practices. Due to the online process, the citizens will be able to get digital certificates at home without wasting their precious time,” according to district administration.

Under the online process, the citizens will be issued digital certificates after scanning their applications. The applicant will get message on his/her registered mobile number after the digital certificate is ready for issuance. “The digital certificate will be issued within 7 days from the date of submission of application,” it said.

“The ‘Setu’ Nashik will go online from next week. The signatures of all the concerned officials will be in a digital form thus making all the certificates e-digital. This is for the first time that this unique experiment is being implemented in the district,” apprised district collector B Radhakrishnan.

Currently, digital certificates are being issued on experimental basis at Sinnar and Malegaon in the district, the sources added.