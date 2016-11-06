Fravashi star Parth Shimpi shines bright

NASHIK: In the National Talent Search scholarship examination organised by the National Council of Education Research and Training, student Parth Shimpi of Std. X (2015-2016) won the scholarship. He will get a scholarship of Rs. 1250 per month for XI and XII, Rs. 2000 per month for undergraduation & postgraduation, and the scholarship for Ph.D, according to the UGC norms.

The Government of Maharashtra has congratulated the school and the Principal. The disrict Guardian Minister will felicitate Parth on 15th August 2017. The management felicitated him with a cash prize of Rs. 5100 and wished the commendable achiever a lot of success in life.