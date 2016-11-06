MSEDCL: Contract workers stage agitation

Nashik Road : Hundreds of contract workers, working with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Nashik Zone, carried out demonstration opposite Veej Bhavan here demanding issuance of delayed payment and other facilities including minimum wages.

About 700 contract workers under the banner of Maharashtra Veej Kantrati Kamgar Sangh and led by its president S A Kulkarni and VP Rizwan Shaikh staged agitation in front of the office of the Veej Bhavan to press for their demands.

Their demands included issuance of delayed payment which has been pending for the last 6/7 months, assurance of minimum wages, facilities of EPF and ESI.

The agitators including secretary Indris Shaikh, Kundan Bhaskare, treasurer Santosh Shinde, Ganesh Vispute, Ayub Maniyar, Sandip Sapkal, Satish Mithe, Sagar Tile, Hemant Pawar, Yatin Khan, Ashok Khairnar and Mahesh Shilawat warned of indefinite strike from November 7 if their demands are not met.