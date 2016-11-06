Children of prisoners reunite with their fathers !

Nashik Road : With a view to boost morale of the convicts and reintegrate them into the society, a new initiative “hugging children of convicts” started by Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay, DG, jails, Maharashtra came into reality at Nashik Road central jail here.

The jail inmates met their children for half any hour and gifted Diwali Faraal prepared by themselves to their kins. The jail inmates were allowed to meet their children below-16 age group, without barriers. Jail superintendent Ramesh Kamble, dy superintendent Pramod Wagh, senior officer Mankar, Latpate and Mulani were present.

In his introductory speech, Kamble said that the Nashik Road jail administration has been in the forefront to implement such programmes to boost good mental health, positivity, morale values among the jail inmates.

Afer Yerwada central jail, the programme has been implemented in Nashik Road jail. The initiative received good response as a total of 170 families from various districts had submitted applications for approval to meet their jailed kins personally.