FA students tour Delhi-Nainital, Jim Corbett Nat’l Park

Nashik: Fravashi Academy had organised a 7-day tour to Delhi-Nainital, Bhimtal and to the Jim Corbett National Park, for its students.

This was a wonderful opportunity for the students to experience the wonders of nature at close quarters and enjoy a much needed break from their routine life.

At the capital of India, Delhi, children visited the Qutub Minar, the famous medieval historical monument, Akshardham temple and had a panoramic view of the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate.

They enjoyed a boat ride at Bhimtal Lake, visited Cave Garden, experienced a thrilling ropeway tour and had an awe inspiring view of the snow clad Himalayan Peaks at Nainital.

Through an open jeep safari at the Jim Corbett National Park, the children could interact and benefit from the flora & fauna of the dense forest. The students had a fantastic time and brought back with them memories to last a lifetime with a very special bond developed with green, pollution free nature, during the entire trip.