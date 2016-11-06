BMC polls to witness multi-cornered contest

Deolali Camp : The 5-yearly elections to Bhagur Municipal Council (BMC) slated for November 27 is all set to witness multi-corner fight with three candidates — Anita Karanjkar (Shiv Sena), Prerna Balkawade (NCP-Congress front) and Shobha Bhagwat (BJP) — vying directly for the post of Council President.

This is the third time in the history of the BMC that a Council President is being elected directly since 1974 (P B Karanjkar) and 2001 (Vijay Karanjkar) civic elections.

A total of 17 candidates will be elected across the 8 wards. All the major political parties including Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress-NCP Front are this time contesting the election on their own. Sena is facing the election under the guidance of its district chief Vijay Karanjkar and city chief Ambadas Kasture, BJP will be led by its district general secretary Sachin Thakare, taluka head Tanaji Karanjkar and city chief Kailas Gaikwad, while Congress-NCP will be guided by Adv Gorakhnath Balkawade, Mohan Karanjkar and Balwant Godse.

The Sena while declaring Anita Karanjkar’s candidature for the post of Council President, however, did not allow her to contest the election from any of the wards. The Congress-NCP Front has declared NCP (women’s wing) district president Prerna Gaikwad’s candidature for the post of Council President and allowed her to contest election from ward No. 6 (A), while BJP nominee (for the post of Council President), Shobha Bhagwat’s application to contest election from ward No. 6 (A) got rejected on technical ground by the Election Decision Officer.