‘3590 – Worker, Writer, World-traveller’ is a truly remarkable, experiential book: Bam

Nashik: “A book on travel and tourism should essentially be able to transport the reader to the place being described, enabling the reader to actually experience what the author is experiencing. This is precisely what ‘3590 – Worker, Writer, World-traveller’ manages to do most effectively and kudos to Swati and Mohit Mehra for having achieved this in their very first effort,” said renowned sports psychologist Bhishmaraj Bam on Friday.

He was presenting his analysis of this originally German book written by Stephan Thiemonds, translated and edited by Swati and Mohit Mehra for the vast Indian audience, to an august gathering of prominent Nashikites at the Institution of Engineers hall on Untwadi Road in the city. Bhishmaraj Bam presided over the programme.

Swati’s father, Shridhar Vyavahare, a member of the national executive of NIPM compered the programme and Mohit’s father Ashok Mehra also graced the occasion.

Present on the dais at the time along with Swati and Mohit Mehra, were past president of Institution of Engineers Narendra Birar, Pradip Peshkar of Maha Udyog Mitra, General Secretary of NIMA Dr Uday Kharote and BJP State Vice President Laxman Savji.

Elaborating further, Mr Bam said, “The most remarkable aspect of this book is it doesn’t feel translated at all and it manages to bring forth the uniqueness of each of the 13 countries which are covered here beautifully. Even an unwilling traveller’s curiosity would be aroused by the minute details that embellish this travelogue.”

Earlier, Swati, describing herself and Mohit as ‘Authorpreneurs’, explained the genesis of this book and how she veered into writing and publishing from being a marketing professional with exposure in media, IT and exports.

Mohit Mehra (whose brainchild this book is), a chemical engineer, currently working with Wilmar International in Indonesia as a Process and Project Engineer, explained how he met Stephan Thiemonds, the German service engineer (working for Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH based in Germany) turned writer and world-traveller and how his book in German written in a very unique style, inspired him to present the book to Indian readers.

It is essentially a collection of travel short-stories that take the reader on a journey stretching across thirteen countries and four continents. The book breaks the stereotypical image of an engineer’s job. It is a melting pot of a variety of ethnic cultures, multi-dimensional human behaviours, and dynamic work environments. The anecdotes explain the importance of techno-cultural working conditions and hunger for knowledge to become a holistic professional. Every story in the book is a colourful combination of various genres of workday life, adventure and holiday, fiction and travel guide, Mohit revealed.

Representatives of various industrial and social organisations and prominent personalities from various sectors were present for this book release function.