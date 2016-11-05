Gadkari to arrive in Nashik today

Nashik: Union Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari is arriving on a tour of Nashik today (Nov. 5) and will attend various programmes in the city. He will arrive by helicopter at Ojhar airport at 9 am and will arrive at the police parade ground at 9.30 am thereafter.

He will arrive by helicopter at Ojhar airport at 9 am and will arrive at the police parade ground at 9.30 am thereafter.

Gadkari will attend the horticulture conference – 2016 in Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University at 10 am. He will then inaugurate the new building of children traffic park, Mumbai Naka at 11.30 am. Gadkari will then leave for Navapur at 12.30 pm and will return at police parade ground, Nashik from Dhule at 4 pm. He will attend the

He will then inaugurate the new building of children traffic park, Mumbai Naka at 11.30 am. Gadkari will then leave for Navapur at 12.30 pm and will return at police parade ground, Nashik from Dhule at 4 pm. He will attend the bhoomipoojan programme of flyover at K K Wagh College ground at 4.30 pm.

Gadkari will leave for Pune from Ojhar airport at 5.30 pm. Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phudkar and Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot will accompany him. Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister Phudkar will leave for government rest house after the horticulture conference at YCMOU. He will leave for Pimpalgaon Baswant at 4.30 pm and will attend the Krishi Gaurav programme organised by Gramsamruddhi Foundation. Thereafter

He will leave for Pimpalgaon Baswant at 4.30 pm and will attend the Krishi Gaurav programme organised by Gramsamruddhi Foundation. Thereafter

Thereafter Phudkar will inspect grapes and vegetable packing shed in Ahergaon at 7.15 pm. He will return to Nashik in the night and will leave for Shegaon as per his convenience. A review meeting of agriculture department will be held in district agriculture superintendent’s office at 1 pm in

A review meeting of agriculture department will be held in district agriculture superintendent’s office at 1 pm in principal presence of MoS Sadabhau Khot.

He will review the marketing department at 2 pm and will leave for Pune at 3 pm.