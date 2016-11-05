Petrol dealers call off agitation

Nashik : The petrol pump owners called off their agitation on Friday evening following a meeting between Association office bearers and officials of oil companies at Mumbai, yesterday.

The owners will start to buy oil from today, informed Association secretary Vijay Thakre.

The dealers had warned that the petrol pumps would operate on single shift from today, but now the agitation has been called off.

The Consortium of Indian Petrol Dealers had called for a nation-wide agitation. In the city, 350 pumps had participated in the stir.

The discussions with oil company officials took place in Mumbai following which the strike was called off yesterday evening.