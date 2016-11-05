Flyover bhoomipoojan may get stuck in controversy

Nashik: Considering traffic jam on Mumbai-Agra highway and increase in number of accidents, National Highways Authority gave its approval for extension of flyover, underpass and to construct the flyover again. Union Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate these works in Dwarka area today (Nov. 5).

As court put stay on the land where flyover extension work is to take place, bhoomipoojan of this work may get stuck in controversy.

There are differences between Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse and two BJP MLAs over taking credit for this work. It has been found that the land from where flyover will be extended is under judicial process. 33 businessmen who are doing their businesses here rushed to the court and got a stay on removal of the encroachments here. Hearing over this matter is going on in the court. Despite this, NHA has not had any discussions with NMC yet over this land in Dwarka area.

If Gadkari performs bhoomipoojan of this work in Dwarka area, contempt of court is likely, expressed experts and possibility is being expressed that the bhoomipoojan here may get stuck in controversy.

NHA approved extension of the flyover from K K Wagh College in Panchavati to Hotel Jatra. It also approved extension of U-turn at Lekha Nagar to resolve underpass problem at Indiranagar, Govindnagar permanently. NHA also approved widening of parallel road at Indiranagar jogging track chowk. In addition, development works on the highway along the city, flyover at Mohadi and Konkangaon Phata, subway and flyover for the ease of people in Pimpalgaon Baswant have been approved.

He will just break a coconut on the dais at Dwarka, informed regional manager of NHA P G Khodaskar.