City Cong unit stages sit-in agitation

Nashik : Former army personnel from Punjab had committed suicide for non-implementation of One Rank One Pension. Police had detained

Police had detained vice president of Congress Rahul Gandhi who had gone there to meet his relatives. Protesting this, Nashik city of Congress staged sit-in agitation opposite the district collectorate.

A memorandum was also given to the District Collector. The agitators condemned police for this and alleged that government is working like a dictator.

All citizens have equal rights to stage agitation to get justice in this country, but government is trying to suppress people’s voice. This fact is condemnable, stated city Congress chief Sharad Aher.

Former Minister Dr. Shobha Bachhav, senior leader Uttam Kamble, corporator Vatsala Khaire, Dr. Hemlata Patil, Shahu Khaire, Laxman Jaibhave, Rahul Dive, Pandit Yelmame, Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad and other office bearers were present.