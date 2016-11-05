Sandip Foundation’s MBA Dept features in The Week’s best B-School Ranking again

Nashik : Sandip Foundation’s Department of Management Studies (MBA) finds its name in the top list of one of the premier magazine ‘The Week’. According to the nationwide survey about best B-School of India conducted recently by The Week and Hansa Research, the leading Research agency of India, Sandip Foundation proved itself in the various categories, says

According to the nationwide survey about best B-School of India conducted recently by The Week and Hansa Research, the leading Research agency of India, Sandip Foundation proved itself in the various categories, says Dr. Rakesh Patil, Dean (Admin) and Head-MBA. Sandip foundation is the only institute which is affiliated to

Sandip foundation is the only institute which is affiliated to University of Pune to appear in this list from entire North Maharshatra.

Adding more to the information Dr. S T Gandhe, Principal, Sandip Institute of Technology & Research Centre, said that the quality of education that is being imparted is the soul of any institute. Keeping this in mind the institute conducts various workshops, National, international conferences, value added courses etc. The findings of this survey

Keeping this in mind the institute conducts various workshops, National, international conferences, value added courses etc. The findings of this survey

The findings of this survey says that the best B-schools are shifting their focus to research. They are also encouraging students for the entrepreneurship. The research methodology includes

The research methodology includes primary survey which was conducted in August and September in which 182 academic experts, 436 current students, 470 aspiring students and 75 recruiters from 23 cities nominated as the best B-school.

The ranking is based on a composite score derived by combining the perceptual score and factual score.

Commenting on this chairman Dr. Sandip Jha said, “This ranking is because of the constant efforts concentrated towards complete development of student.

Along with the best infrastructure we are tied up with industry and many institutions and foreign universities which is helping us a lot.”