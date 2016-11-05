‘Saanj Padva’ programme by Goda Shraddha Foundation held

Nashik: Goda Shraddha Foundation, which is organising ‘Saanj Padva’ programme since last 14 years, organised the programme this time on Monday (Oct. 31).

Audience in large numbers was present to enjoy Marathi and Hindi songs. They were spell bound by sweet voice of renowned singers Jasraj Joshi, Prasannajit Kosambi and Kavita Nikam.

Sankarshan Karhade made the programme more entertaining with his anchoring style. Founder president of Goda Shradhha Foundation Suresh Anna Patil welcomed the audience. Jasraj Joshi enthralled the audience after he sang the songs of A R Rehman.

The traditional light was lighted in presence of city chief of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Pharande, MLA Seema Hiray, Laxman Savji, Sunil Bagul, Credai president Sunil Kotwal, businessman Nemichand Poddar, MVP speaker and Bar Council chairman Adv. Nitin Thakre, former MVP president Arvind Kare, Adv. Nandkishore Bhutada, president of Vishwas Bank Vishwas Thakur and Gopal Patil.

The programme began with ‘Sur Niragas Ho’ song sung by Prasannajit Kosambi. Thereafter he sang ‘Ali Ali Gondhalala, Aai Tulji Bhavani Mazi Aai’. Kavita Nikam presented a Marathi song ‘Hi Gulabi Hava, Ved Lavi Jiva and Hindi songs ‘Yahi Dube Din Mere’; ‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’ and ‘Pani Da Rang Vekh Ke’. Jasraj Joshi presented ‘He Shubharambh, Ho Shubharambh’; Ya Khidkichya Kachatun’; ‘Kiti Sangayachye Mala’ and other various songs to win the audience.

Dr. Akshay Patil and activists of Goda Shraddha Foundation took sincere efforts to make the programme a success.