Firecracker sellers who failed to follow norms, will be black listed: Krishna

NASHIK: Following registration of offences against 160 firecracker sellers who breached norms under Explosives Rule 2008, those firecracker sellers who failed to follow norms despite they were given a time, will be blacklisted, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna.

After the fire to firecracker market at Aurangabad, the Municipal Commissioner had ordered to take action against 175 firecracker stalls which were erected illegally.

The divisional officials had then registered offences against those 160 firecracker sellers who failed to comply the norms with police. The Municipal Commissioner had ordered to blacklist all these firecrackers sellers.

Informing about this, the Municipal Commissioner stated that Nashik Municipal Corporation had given the time to concerned firecracker sellers to follow norms on the day it inspected the stalls, but those who failed to comply them will be blacklisted. They cannot take part in stall auctioning next year.

Following auction of the stalls next year, auction money will be taken. The firecracker stalls owners can start their stalls after they bring no objection certificate from fire brigade department. In addition, firecrackers of those who will found selling them at NMC places, he informed.

A new policy will be formulated for auctioning of firecracker stalls, Ganpati stalls and stalls at Kalika fair.

The process will be transparent and all inclusive, the Municipal Commissioner informed further.

NMC will also pay attention that single person cannot purchase more stalls, he clarified. As religious place at Golf Club ground and district civil hospital area are fallen under silence zone, no stalls or less stalls will be erected there.

The stalls will be erected at the places far from the city, the Municipal Commissioner informed also.