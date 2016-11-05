Press workers give memorandum to MP Chavan

Nashik Road: The Press workers here gave a memorandum of their demands to MP Harishchandra Chavan.

The government of India accepted recommendations by 7th Pay Commission and had issued orders regarding their implementation on July 25. The orders were followed in August salary, but despite issuance of dearness allowance as per CDA method, orders have not been implemented

Following implementation of sixth Pay Commission in the tri-party agreement before central Chief Labour Commissioner in 2008, it had stated that workers who were included in Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India will be given an option to accept IDA scale, the memorandum states further.

Provide justice to all the workers with implementation of these recommendations, the memorandum demands.

Former secretary of Press Mazdoor Sangh Rambhau Jagtap, Ashok Gaidhani, Balkrishna Boraste, Dagu Khole and others were present.