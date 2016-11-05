Fancy dress competition held at Fravashi Academy

NASHIK: A fancy dress competition was held in the pre-primary section of Fravashi Academy for the children of LKG-CD and E divisions.

The children were dressed very innovatively and they spoke with great confidence.

Through such competitions the stage confidence of children has enhanced.

The judges for the occasion were Urmila Chandel, Ujwala Patil and Ankita Varma. The judges were extremely impressed by the performance.

The management and staff of the school congratulated the participants and the day was enjoyed by one and all.