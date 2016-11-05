Khandesh Sahitya, Sanskrutik Mahotsav begins

Nashik: The Khandesh Sahitya, Sanskrutik Mahotsav, being organised jointly by Khandesh Ahirani Kasturi Manch Maharashtra and Nashik Municipal Corporation began from Thursday at Kalidas auditorium.

Discussions were held on Ahirani language, literature, history and culture. Ahirani songs and dances were presented. Vishram Birari was honoured with lifetime achievement award for his contribution in Ahirani culture, whereas others were honoured with Kala Bhushan, Sahitya Bhushan and Khandesh Bhushan awards.

The audience enjoyed proverbs, traditional songs and wedding songs in Ahirani language in afternoon session. Senior journalist Uttam Kamble presided over the programme on the first day. He on the occasion stated that while dealing with severe drought conditions, flood situation and natural calamities, Khandesh has preserved its language, culture and rich history. Bhaskar who gave zero to the world lived here. This region which has mythological history occupied

He on the occasion stated that while dealing with severe drought conditions, flood situation and natural calamities, Khandesh has preserved its language, culture and rich history. Bhaskar who gave zero to the world lived here. This region which has mythological history occupied

This region which has mythological history occupied highest area of the state. People belonging to various sects and religions are living here with harmony, added Kamble and said that like French government, people from Khandesh should respect their language and need to take efforts to preserve it.

Industrialist Umesh Rathi, senior journalist Tulsidas Bhoite, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, BJP’s Laxman Savji, Raju Desale, Pushpa Thakur, many litterateurs and artistes from Khandesh were present in large numbers.

Vijaya Manmade made the introductory lecture, whereas Rekha Mahajan compered the programme.