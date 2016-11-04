Three killed in gas cylinder explosion

Pimpalgaon Baswant: Three people were killed and four others sustained serious injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in Pavansut Nagar slum area on Narayantembhi Road here, yesterday.

The cylinder caught fire during its installation. This mishap took place around 6.30 pm at the residence of Bhausaheb Baburao Pawar. Some family members from nearby residence of Motiram Lilke came to install the cylinder.

As Mohini Bhausaheb Pawar (31) and Karan Krishna Walvi (8) received serious burn injuries, they died on the spot, whereas Rohini Sharad Shinde died on the way, when she was being taken to Nashik for treatment. Bhausaheb Baburao Pawar (36), Rohan Sharad Shinde (7), Motiram Hari Lilke (44) and Somnath Hari Lilke (57) sustained serious injuries. They have been shifted to Nashik for further treatment.

As fire brigade personnel reached the spot immediately, further mishap was averted. The residences of Balu Motiram Pawar and Motiram Hari Lilke were gutted.