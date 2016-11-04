SBI to install 7,070 more ATMs; to be equipped with anti-fraud security solutions

Mumbai: In an ambitious expansion plan involving its ATM network, the State Bank Of India will install 7,070 NCR SelfServ 22e Automated Teller Machines across India over the next seven years, an official said here.

This mega-order for ATMs will be implemented by NCR Corporation, the global player in omni-channel solutions based in Duluth, Georgia, in the US. It is billed as the company’s single-largest order in India worth Rs 334 crore ($50 million).

Each of these upcoming ATMs shall be equipped with the latest anti-fraud security solutions to help expand the SBI’s reach within the country and achieve its financial inclusion goals.

“This will strengthen our ATM channel network of more than 57,000 ATMS in the country,” said SBI’s Deputy Managing Director and CIO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra.

NCR machines are already deployed at around half of these ATMs at 4,500 locations in India.

NCR India Managing Director Navroze Dastur said ATMs are increasingly becoming a global target for crime.

“The SBI’s introduction of SelfServ 22e ATMs, embedded with NCR’s proprietary Skilling Protection Solutions, helps thwart card data breach, notify attacks in real-time and help the bank protect its brand reputation and strengthen consumer loyalty,” Dastur observed.

The NCR SelfServ 22e ATM was conceptualised and ‘Made In India’ specifically for the Indian market, designed to handle high transaction volumes.

Its compact design with low-energy LED lighting makes it easier for deployment in far-flung rural locations.

Eco-friendly of sorts, these ATMs also issue fixed length receipts to minimise power consumption, reduce carbon footprint and paper waste and reduce total costs to the owner.

The unique self-healing technology of these ATMs helps it recover faster and reduce downtime from hours to minutes, enabling their services round-the-clock.

Incidentally, according to a World Bank report, around two billion people worldwide are underbanked.

In India, a whopping 233 million people have never visited a bank and people in just 74,000 of the country’s 600,000 villages have access to a bank.

The US-based company has around 800,000 ATMs of around total three million machines worldwide, installed in 180 countries.