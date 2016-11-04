Petrol pumps continue to operate

Nashik: As part of nationwide protest against the oil marketing companies for not revising dealers’ margin and other pending demands, 350 petrol pump dealers have decided not to buy petrol for two days.

Though this agitation has been started from yesterday, most petrol pumps in the city continued their operation. As a result, there was no difficulty for vehicle holders in getting the fuel. As dealers will sell fuel till stocks last, vehicle holders are likely to face difficulty in getting fuel today.

There are 350 petrol pumps of Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum companies in the district. In addition, there are some petrol pumps of private companies. Petroleum products dealers have been at loggerheads with the oil marketing companies over the issue of dealers’ margin.

They made some changes in their functioning to cut expenditure. As a part of this the dealers have decided not to buy oil on November 3 and 4. As per this dealers in the district did not purchase the oil yesterday, but petrol pumps continued to function to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.

Though there is rise in expenditure, petrol pump dealers in the state get margin of Rs. 2.10 paise per litre. Chandra committee which was formed by the government made many recommendations, but

Petrol dealers association has demanded implementation of these recommendations.

District petrol dealers association has decided to stage the agitation in four phases. Earlier, black-out was observed on October 19 and 26.

Petrol and diesel sale was stopped between 7-7.15 pm on both days. The petrol pump will operate from 9 am to 6 pm from tomorrow (Nov. 5).

In addition, petrol and diesel sale will be stopped every Sunday and bank holidays from November 6.