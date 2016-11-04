Youth abducted, murdered by friends

Nashik : A 19-year-old youth was allegedly murdered by his five-six friends over a previous rivalry. This incident took place on New Shahi Marg in Kevadiban, Panchavati area. A kidnapping and murder case has been registered against five suspects at Bhadrakali police station in connection with this.

A kidnapping and murder case has been registered against five suspects at Bhadrakali police station in connection with this.

The name of the deceased is Mayur Narendra Devre (resident of Khandero Chowk, Old Cidco).

The friends of Mayur Devre had gathered for a ‘sanj padva’ programme at Kathe lane on Monday (Oct. 31). They called Mayur there. Mayur and his friend

They called Mayur there. Mayur and his friend Sarvesh Pawar met at Bandu Ustad gym in Mhasrul Tek area. At that time suspects Akshay alias

At that time suspects Akshay alias Bitu Kaloge, Shubham alias Nannu Sharma, Mayur Shelar, Deepak Thakre and Zubin Saiyyad argued with Mayur over a previous rivalry. They snatched Mayur’s bike and mobile phone and took him forcefully to Tapovan area. Thereafter the suspects allegedly smashed his head with a paver block and strangulated Mayur with

They snatched Mayur’s bike and mobile phone and took him forcefully to Tapovan area. Thereafter the suspects allegedly smashed his head with a paver block and strangulated Mayur with

They snatched Mayur’s bike and mobile phone and took him forcefully to Tapovan area. Thereafter the suspects allegedly smashed his head with a paver block and strangulated Mayur with leather belt to murder him.

They escaped from there later. The father of Mayur Narendra Uttamrao Devre lodged the complaint against the suspects.

The police squad left to traced the suspects. Police probed some people in connection with this. The father of one of the suspects Akshay Kaloge is working at city police commissionerate.