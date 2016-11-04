Reading, release of book ‘3590 – Worker, Writer, World-traveller’ to be held today

Nashik: A release of the English version of a German book titled ‘3590 – Worker, Writer, World-traveller’ and discussion on it will be held today (Nov. 4) in Institute of Engineers hall, Untwadi Road at 5.30 pm.

The book will also be read on the occasion. Renowned sports psychologist and former IGP Bhishmaraj Bam will preside over the programme.

Representatives of various industrial and social organisations and prominent personalities from various sectors will be present for the programme.

This discussion will be an opportunity for those interested in English literature. They should be present in large numbers for the programme, urged organiser Shridhar Vyavhare and Ashok Mehra.

The book is written in German language by Stephan Thiemonds. It has been translated, edited and marketed in India by Swati Mehra and Mohit Mehra.