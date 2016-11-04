DBT for transfer of fertiliser subsidies DC warns of action against dealers for negligence

Nashik : The central government has started to transfer fertiliser subsidies under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. Registered fertiliser sellers should use electronic

A training programme was organised yesterday in presence of District Collector Radhakrishnan B to provide information about how registered fertiliser dealers should sell subsidised fertilisers through PoS device.

The District Collector on this occasion instructed the fertiliser sellers to implement this scheme effectively from December 1.

ZP agriculture officer Hemant Kale, district agriculture superintending officer Tukaram Jagtap, district agriculture officer Abhijit Jamdhade, agriculture officer Vijay Dhatrak, scheme officer Rajendra Salunkhe, sub-divisional agriculture officer, Panchayat Samiti agriculture officer, representatives of fertiliser companies and fertiliser dealers were present for this training programme.

While providing his guidance, the District Collector informed that central government has selected Nashik on experimental basis for Direct to Beneficiary scheme for transfer of fertiliser subsidies.

Accordingly, it will be mandatory for fertiliser dealers to sell fertilisers through PoS device from December 1. In addition, they should take aadhaar card numbers from farmers, he mentioned.

Currently four PoS devices are available in the district and the devices will be given to all registered dealers later. Representative of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Chetan Patil informed the dealers about the device.