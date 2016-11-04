Central health committee to inspect health service in the district

Nashik: The central health committee will visit Nashik district to inspect health service situation in the district. It will visit rural health centres, primary health centres, district civil hospital and super speciality hospital.

The committee is arriving on the district tour after a gap of three years. It will assess lacunas in health service, condition of medicines, facilities and services in primary health centres and number of health personnel. The health department of ZP is making preparations for this visit.

ZP members complained about lacunas in health service at many health centres in rural area of the district in general and standing committee meetings. ZP health department has been slammed over

ZP health department has been slammed over shortage of medicines, patient check up by untrained health personnel and pending building of health centres. The committee will review

The committee will review situation of human resources and service by ZP health department.