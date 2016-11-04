Supply dept demands 500 quintal Chana dal

Nashik: As prices of Chana dal had increased on the backdrop of Diwali festival, state government had decided to provide the dal through fair price shops, but it was not available in Diwali. Supply department has now demanded 500

Supply department has now demanded 500 quintal Chana dal from state government. As there was two-fold increase in the prices of the Chana dal, government had decided to provide it from the fair price shops and outlets in the city to control the prices, but there were difficulties in making it available in many districts.

Following deregularisation of essential commodities, the prices of dals have increased. Tur Dal is being sold at the rate of Rs. 130 per kg, whereas Chana dal is being sold at the rate of Rs. 140 per kg.

Considering people’s anger, administration had decided to provide the Chana dal from the fair price shops, but had done injustice against poor people in rural area.

It had decided to provide the dal to make people in the city happy. For this 230 fair price shop owners have made their demand of 1200 quintal dal with the supply department, but this department has demanded 500 qunital dal at government level in first stage.

The supply department will make it available for the fair price shop owners after they take out receipt from the bank. 1 kg Chana dal will be provided per family. It is likely to get available in next 4-5 days.