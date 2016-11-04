Gangurde hospital inaugurated

Nashik: Gangurde hospital centre for chest diseases was inaugurated by revered Annasaheb More. He on the occasion stated that patients should take treatment in this state-of-the-art hospital and remain healthy.

Balasaheb Joshi, Dr. Madhav Kale, head, chest medicine, KEM hospital, Pune, Dr Bankim Amin, cardiac thoracic surgeon, Pune, Dr. Ravi Wankhede, general surgeon and president of IMA were present as chief guests, whereas MLAs Devyani Pharande and Seema Hiray, Dr. Shirish Deshpande, Dr. Aniruddha Bhandarkar, president, IMA Nashik, Dr. Parag Khatavkar and Dr. Bharat Trivedi were also present.

Architect of the hospital Arun and Sagar Kabra and engineer Sunil Dhuppad were felicitated on the occasion.

Director of the hospital Dr. Aniket Gangurde and Dr. Archana Gangurde introduced the guests. Dr. Kishore Gangurde and Meena Gangurde proposed the vote of thanks. Prof. Shankar Boarde compered the programme.

Dr. Aniruddha Dharmadhikari, Dr. Devdutt Chafekar and others were also present.