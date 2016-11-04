Union Minister Gadkari to arrive on Nashik tour tomorrow

Nashik: Union Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari will arrive on Nashik district tour tomorrow (Nov. 5). He will arrive by helicopter at Ojhar airport at 9 am and will arrive at police parade ground at 9.30 am thereafter.

Gadkari will attend horticulture conference- 2016 in Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University at 10 am.

He will then inaugurate new building of children traffic park, Mumbai Naka at 11.30 am.

Gadkari will then leave for Navapur at 12.30 pm and will return at police parade ground, Nashik from Dhule at 4 pm. He will attend bhoomipoojan programme of flyover at K K Wagh College ground at 4.30 pm.

Gadkari will leave for Pune from Ojhar airport at 5.30 pm.