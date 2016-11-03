Temperature in Nashik drops to 10.5 degree Celsius

Nashik: Nashikites have started feeling the cold with temperature in Nashik dropping to 10.5 degree Celsius.

Cold conditions have been felt in the last three days. Following the increase in cold, citizens are having to dig out their warm clothes now. Sweaters, shawls, hand gloves, scarves, winter caps and jackets are in demand.

Last week, the temperature had dropped to 15 degree Celsius. Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and Malegaon had felt the chill then. With the cold increasing after Diwali, citizens are feeling the change in weather.