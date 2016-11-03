Ashwin named brand ambassador for Equitas SFB

Chennai: Equitas Small Finance Bank, the first Private Sector Bank from Tamil Nadu post-Independence, has announced World’s no. 1 Test Bowler Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador.

Commenting on the association, P N Vasudevan, MD & CEO, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “Equitas is a new age bank which seeks to provide high tech banking, where the customer enjoys the banking experience and Ashwin is a high performer who gives joy to spectators.

We believe each complement the other and look forward to a long association.”

In September 2016, Equitas commenced its banking operations and is the country’s first Small Finance Bank to get listed on the exchanges and operate as a non-promoter entity.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who also hails from Equitas home town Tamil Nadu, is the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50, 100, 150 and 200-wickets mark in Test cricket and is currently the No. 1 ICC test bowler.

The cricketer will endorse the company’s products and services through advertising campaigns and other promotional programmes.

Commenting on the occasion Ravichandran Ashwin said: “It is indeed a proud moment for me to get associated with Equitas Small Finance Bank which is working in sync with Prime Minister of India’s mission of banking the masses.

I love their vision of empowering 5% of Indian households through financial inclusion in next 10 years and I look forward to doing my small bit in this great vision.”