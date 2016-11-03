Municipal Council election: Campaigning on social media to be monitored

Nashik: Today, social media is used on large scale to get instant publicity. Though this medium is useful for candidates for election campaigning, election process is likely to get disrupted due to allegations and counter allegations against one another on it.

For this, there will be control over the campaigning that is not registered with the Election Commission and offences will be registered for breach of the Model Code of Conduct against concerned, clarified the election branch.

The civic elections for Bhagur, Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Manmad and Satana Municipal Councils are taking place on November 27.

Considering large number of aspirants, campaigning will be held vigorously in jurisdiction of the Municipal Councils in the district.

Considering this, the Election Commission has an eye over campaigning by the candidates and micro observation will be made of the campaigning.

The credible sources of the Election Commission informed about this and there will be undeclared ban on uncontrolled campaigning on the social media (whatsapp, facebook).

As there is no control over whatsapp and facebook, the concerned mechanisms are expressing their fear over possible danger to law and order situation during election period.

The Election Commission has reportedly kept a separate mechanism to take care of the law and order situation during the campaigning in sensitive cities.

Considering mud slinging by the candidates against one another through the social media many times earlier, a minute attention will be paid to the campaigning on the social media.

Offences of the breach of the Model Code of Conduct will be registered against the concerned to keep control over the campaigning that will not be registered with the EC.

Many times, candidates involved in hidden campaigning on the social media through their activists.

There will be restrictions on it now. If activists are found involved in this, the offences will be registered against that activists along with concerned candidate.