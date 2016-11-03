LPG cylinder catches fire in New Nashik

New Nashik: An LPG cylinder caught fire in Old Cidco area due to mistake while installing it. Fortunately no was injured in it.

A senior citizen couple is residing in the residence of Kothari near old sanitation centre in Old Cidco.

The LPG cylinder caught fire following the mistake in its installation. The frightened couple rushed out of their residence and started to shout.

As fire brigade and police were summoned immediately, fire brigade personnel brought the fire under control to avert any mishap.

If the cylinder had exploded, there could be danger to 8-10 residences nearby, informed sources of fire brigade