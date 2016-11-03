Cleanliness drive conducted at Adgaon police headquarter

Nashik: Marking the occasion of Diwali festival, Nashik rural police force conducted a cleanliness drive at police headquarter in Adgaon and colony area.

Superintendent of Police Ankush Shinde, all police officials, personnel and their family members took part in it.

The wife of SP Ankush Shinde Nandini Shine inaugurated the drive. Around 200 women and 100 police personnel from the colony area participated in the drive.

Police officials, personnel and SP Shinde cleaned main roads, police parade ground, library, shopping centre and English medium school area.

Earlier, SP Shinde provided his guidance over dengue, malaria and other infectious diseases and instructed to maintain cleanliness.

Police inspector of local crime branch Kishore Navale, police inspector Pardhi and Vijay Dani also took part in the drive.