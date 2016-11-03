NMC takes action against firecracker stall holders

Nashik: Following the fire at firecracker market in Aurangabad, the Municipal Commissioner had ordered strict action against 175 firecracker stalls in the city which were erected illegally.

The NMC divisional officials filed complaints against those firecracker stall holders who breached the rules.

Police complaints have been filed against more than 75 firecracker stall holders at various police stations in the city.

Some firecracker stall holders followed the rules and conditions, whereas many sold the firecrackers without adhering to rules and conditions.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation and city police police had woken up after the fire at Aurangabad last Saturday.

The anti-encroachment department had completely neglected whether firecracker stall holders followed rules and conditions or not. This came to light during the inspection and probe conducted by the NMC administration.

Out of 193 firecracker stall holders, only 18 were found to have erected their stalls sticking to rules and conditions.

When this serious matter had come to the light, Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna had ordered to seal illegal stalls and put the stall holders into a black list. Time was given for the stalls holders to follow the rules and conditions.

Despite this, municipal officials had found that rules and conditions were not followed at Golf Club ground, Pavannagar, New Nashik and Dongre Vastigruh ground area.

Thereafter they as per orders by the Municipal Commissioner, lodged complaints against the stall holders at police stations in respective areas. Offences have been registered against concerned police stations for breach of the Explosives Act.

Meanwhile, the city police had taken action against 24 stall holders on October 28 and 29 for selling the firecrackers without permission. Firecrackers worth thousands of rupees were seized during the action.

Meanwhile, 10 cases have been filed in Ambad police station, whereas 2 cases have been filed in Satpur police station. 4 cases have been filed in Upnagar police station and 2 cases have been filed in Nashik Road police station.

2 cases have been filed in Deolali Camp police station, whereas 2 cases have been filed in Sarkarwada police station and 2 cases have been filed in Bhadrakali police station.

In addition, during the checking of firecracker godown under guidance of DCPs Shrikant Dhivre and Laxmikant Patil, additional firecrackers were found in two godowns than their capacity. The police then cancelled the licences of both the godowns,