Time table of SSC, HSC examinations declared

Nashik: The time table of SSC and HSC examinations to be conducted by the Maharashtra state secondary and higher secondary board in 2017 has been declared. The HSC examination will be held from February 28 to March 25, whereas SSC examination will take place from March 7 to March 29.

The HSC examination will be held from February 28 to March 25, whereas SSC examination will take place from March 7 to March 29.

Practical examination, grade, oral and other examinations are also conducted with written examinations. Their timetable will be conveyed separately to schools and colleges before the examinations. The board has declared the timetable of both SSC and HSC examinations on its website. Students should appear for the examinations as per this timetable and should not consider the timetable declared on other website or published by

Their timetable will be conveyed separately to schools and colleges before the examinations. The board has declared the timetable of both SSC and HSC examinations on its website. Students should appear for the examinations as per this timetable and should not consider the timetable declared on other website or published by

Students should appear for the examinations as per this timetable and should not consider the timetable declared on other website or published by other mechanism valid, urged the board.

Students can fill up SSC examination forms online from November 4 with regular fee. The forms will be received from November 22 to 28 with late fee. Students while filling the forms should mention their native place and it is mandatory to mention their aadhaar card numbers on the forms.

Students while filling the forms should mention their native place and it is mandatory to mention their aadhaar card numbers on the forms.

Though there is delay in declaration of the time table, it has been stated that it was announced late considering civic elections for local bodies in the state. If students, teachers, parents or anybody have any suggestions or objections regarding the time table, they should send them to the divisional board and state board in writing within 15 days, informed the state board.

If students, teachers, parents or anybody have any suggestions or objections regarding the time table, they should send them to the divisional board and state board in writing within 15 days, informed the state board.